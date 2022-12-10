









Vittorio B. That is Vittorio Bassan, an Italian jeweler born in the cradle of fine jewelry, Valenza Po, Piedmont, but who moved to New York. The jeweler grew up in a district where jewelery was the main activity: his mother, father and seven uncles created jewelery in the family workshop. However, he decided to take flight: he obtained a Master of Fine Arts in jewelry design and production, began an apprenticeship as a gemstone setter in the family business and began designing jewelry, handcrafting original and customized pieces .



Vittorio then moved to Los Angeles to explore the American luxury market and won over several clients. In 2013 he caught the attention of Van Cleef & Arpels. So he decided to work in the flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York. An experience that also taught the designer the commercial aspects of the jeweler’s business and that prompted him to found his own brand, Vittorio B. The Italian designer launched his jewelry line Fit For Life Jewels in 2018, which uses its patented extendable jewelry system, with links and an internal spring in titanium or stainless steel mounted internally to obtain rings and bracelets that adapt to the size of the fingers and the wrist.













