









For some years the world of jewelry has been divided in two: on the one hand those who support the use of artificially created diamonds with sophisticated machinery, on the other those who do not want to give up natural diamonds, extracted from the earth. Vrai is a jewelry brand that has chosen to use diamonds created in the laboratory. At the base is the initiative of Martin Roscheisen, an Austrian-American entrepreneur. Roscheisen was among the first to understand the commercial potential of the Internet in the late 1990s, and he was also one of the first Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to focus on green energy technology. In 2015, Roscheisen launched Diamond Foundry, with backing from Leonardo DiCaprio, and in November 2016, Diamond Foundry bought jewelry brand Vrai.



The brand is keen to underline the green aspect: Vrai diamonds are produced by Diamond Foundry in Wenatchee, in the State of Washington, USA, using 100% hydroelectric energy. The company has been Carbon Neutral certified since 2017. Vrai’s jewels are made of 14-karat gold, with a modern, fairly simple design. The 14 carats together with laboratory diamonds allows prices to be contained: a gold ring with a 0.5 carat stone, sold online, is offered at around 1500 dollars.