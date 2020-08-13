A design jewelery lottery for Beirut











Six other jewelry designers have decided to help the Lebanese population after the blast in the port of Beirut that caused over 200 deaths, 7,000 injuries and severe damage to much of the city’s infrastructure. The jewelers are all independent and linked to the Auverture website, founded by Bibi van der Velden. Some of them also have Lebanese roots, such as Gaelle Khouri, Noor Fares and Selim Mouzannar. Together with them there are also Daniela Villegas, Alice Cicolini and Bibi van der Velden.



The idea is quite original: a lottery that gives away six jewels. Virtual tickets to participate in the lottery cost 50 euros, dollars or pounds. We must hurry, however, because they can only be purchased until August 16th. The winners of the lottery will be chosen on August 17th with a draw. and can be purchased via a special page on the Auverture website.



The jewels donated are of different types, but among them there is one that is particularly in tune with the Lebanese tragedy. This is the I Have a Dream ring by Gaelle Khouri in 18k yellow gold, bronze, white diamonds, pink sapphires and tsavorites, made in Lebanon: it represents a carved mutilated hand that symbolizes the suffering of Lebanese citizens that began with the civil war in 1975 .

















