Medallions and rings customizable with Loquet London











The story of Loquet London began with a child’s gift: a perspex pendant given to the mother by the son of Sheherazade Goldsmith, a British environmentalist dynamic. Inside the pendant there were some small dried flowers. The pendant was later at the center of the conversation with Laura Bailey, model and collaborator of Vogue. The light bulb went on and Loquet London was born. Loquet is a French word that indicates a closure and, in the specific case, that applied to the Maison’s jewels.



In between there are a jewelry design course at Central Saint Martins, the advice of the uncle jeweler of Sheherazade and the passion for medallions: thus, in 2013 the brand was born that offers really special jewels, which enclose within a gold and crystal frame, small precious pendants of your choice. That is, the jewels can be personalized. The concept shape of medallions has expanded following rings and earrings. Therefore, inside the jewels you can insert small icons-charms colored with sapphires and diamonds that tell the story that the buyer prefers. Elements that fit easily into the jewel, which opens with a small snap. It is therefore also very simple to replace the content. The starting idea, however, always remains the same.

















