The mobile Jewelry











It’s coming the jewelry that moves on the wearer’s body: it’s been invented by Mit in Boston ♦

Are you thinking of a necklace? At a pair of earrings? At a ring? You’re old. It’s coming the jewelry that moves on your body. Not only that: these jewelery-robots can measure your health. It’s a idea by Mit, the Boston University’s most advanced technology lab. These “living jewels” can interact with the dress on your body. The film on this page makes the idea good: the idea was inspired by some jewelry worn as ornaments in many primitive cultures. If you are interested in kinetic jewels you can read the description on this page.



Wearable jewel can monitor your heart rate or alert you when you receive a sms, whattsapp or an email. But the primary function of the invention is aesthetic. As they slide along the body, robots can change shape. But they might also have practical features such as inserting a hood on the head of someone wearing them in the rain. Who knows if the idea will succeed … Cosimo Muzzano

















