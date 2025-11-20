The Petit Perlage collection by Giovanni Raspini in burnished silver.

The term “perlage” usually refers to the effervescence caused by natural carbon dioxide resulting from grape fermentation, a typical characteristic of sparkling wines or champagne, with the pleasant formation (on the palate) of many tiny bubbles. But for Giovanni Raspini, Petit Perlage is a collection of jewelry crafted from lost-wax silver casting, with chiaroscuro effects. The jewelry is also crafted using a diamond-cutting technique, a process that uses a chisel or diamond-tipped cutter to engrave or smooth a surface.



The surface of the jewelry is created with a continuous pavé composed of numerous burnished silver spheres, crafted with soft, curved lines that leave the dark background in shadow. The Petit Perlage collection is made up of nine pieces in total: a semi-rigid necklace and bracelet, two pendants, two rings of different widths and three pairs of earrings.

