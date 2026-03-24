A line of personalized jewelry featuring the design of fingertip surfaces.

In detective novels, a fingerprint can be associated with a culprit. In real life, however, it can also become the sign of an emotional bond. This is the case with Belleke’s fingerprint jewelry, which integrates the design elements of the jewelry. They are handcrafted using the lost-wax casting technique and display a unique and personal mark on the metal surface, transformed into an aesthetic detail. The fingerprint becomes part of the structure of the jewelry, but also a message.



The labyrinthine surface of fingertips thus appears on rings and sculptural surfaces in yellow bronze, silver, and gold (upon request). The result is a jewelry piece that introduces a more personal dimension to the act of wearing, while maintaining a strong aesthetic coherence. The fingerprint is not applied as a decoration, but worked directly during the modeling phase. This process preserves its depth and texture, making it an integral part of the surface. Belleke is the project of Isabelle Gandini, designer, artisan, and gemologist. Of Italian and Dutch origin, he lives and works in Milan.

