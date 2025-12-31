Silver mesh chains for the Bizantina Luce collection by Giovanni Raspini.

Byzantine inspiration for Giovanni Raspini. The Tuscan Maison presented Bizantina Luce, composed of chains of various sizes. The collection’s connection is not with Byzantine art, which developed over a millennium, between the 5th and 15th centuries, first within the Roman Empire, then under the Byzantine Empire, which inherited its legacy and of which Constantinople (now Istanbul) was the capital. In jewelry, Byzantine mesh is instead an interweaving of jewelry links, renowned for its complexity and beauty, inspired by the goldsmithing and ornate garments of the Byzantine Empire—at least this is the most common explanation.



In any case, Giovanni Raspini has developed a classic Byzantine link, making it even more luminous thanks to facets achieved with a special silver process, which introduce reflective effects to each link of the chain, which is entirely assembled by hand. The collection offers five pieces: three necklaces and two bracelets, made with three-dimensional chains.

