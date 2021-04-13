A CFO for Damiani











Damiani calls a new manager with the aim of strengthening the financial management of the jewelry group. With this goal, the Valenza-based company called Claudio D’Ambrosio to head the Finance division. The manager, after having achieved a degree in Business Economics at the University of Florence with full marks, began his professional career at Ernst & Young, first as an auditor and later as a Capital Markets Senior Manager, managing and structuring strategic projects for international level including capital increases, stock exchange listing and mergers and acquisitions, the latter an experience that could prove useful to the Italian company.



After E&Y, the manager held the role of CFO and Investor Relator of Ratti, an Italian manufacturer of fine fabrics in the Fashion Luxury sector listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. Now he takes on the same position in the Damiani Group.