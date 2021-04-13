









During his life he won several gold medals competing in extreme sports. Now, however, Giorgio Villa is tasting a gold won at his desk: he was unanimously elected, in fact, the new president of the Goldsmiths’ Club for the three-year period 2021-2024. This was decided by the assembly of the club’s members, which brings together the most well-known companies in the made in Italy jewelry industry.



I am truly honored with this highly prestigious post. I would like to thank all my team for the commitment they have taken on with great enthusiasm. I am sure that together with them, we will develop a rich program of services dedicated to our members. Never before have we needed to create a system and share strategic choices for the benefit of the entire sector.

Giorgio Villa, president of the Goldsmiths’ Club

Villa will be supported by a team composed of Eleonora Rizzuto, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer – Director Corporate Sustainability & Responsibility Bulgari, Simona Demeglio, Production Manager Roberto Demeglio as vice-presidents. Board members are Azzurra Cesari, Project Manager Cesari & Rinaldi Gemmai, Futurgem group, Andrea Liverino, Production Manager, Candido Operti, Antica Orologeria Candido Operti Cagliari and Antonio Songa, CEO Antonio Songa. Furthermore, Isabella Traglio, Deputy General Manager Vhernier and Costantino Papadimitriou, Marketing Consultant, as well as the past presidents Augusto Ungarelli, president of Vendorafa Lombardi, Andrea Broggian, Chief Operating Officer Vhernier and Luciano Mattioli, President of Mattioli, will be advisors to the president.The general management remains with Alexandra Trosin.Giorgio Villa is president of 8853, a milestone in the industrial panorama of Italian and international Precious Metals Banks. In recent years he has bet on digital transformation, building three platforms ranging from gold to silver, from palladium to platinum, from bars to coins to dental. Villa is also known as a lover of extreme sports: he was a three-time Offshore World Champion, as well as boasting seven world speed records and winner of two Paris-Dakar in the truck category. Today, however, he is dedicated to golf.