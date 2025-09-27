From painting to jewelry. This is the journey of Milanese designer Rossella Taffa. Her jewelry is comprised of small sculptures in gilded bronze and silver, some of which are unique pieces. “Designing jewelry has always been a true passion of mine,” says Taffa. “After my first resin collection with primitive shapes that could be worn individually or combined, I was instantly captivated. Always seeking new inspiration and driven by an interest in sculpture, I met the talented goldsmith Diana Di Bari and, thanks to her, I enthusiastically explored the ancient art of lost-wax casting.
Thus, I was able to realize my dream, a project I’d been thinking about for a long time: the brand RT Rossella Taffa Gioielli Scultorei, featuring pieces (sometimes unique) in bronze and silver, entirely handcrafted.”
Rossella Taffa presents her contemporary jewels in gilded bronze and silver at Spazio Brera Statuto 12, in Milan, with the brand Laross Unconventional Chic, from September 29th to October 5th.
Rossella Taffa’s Sculptural Jewelry
