Oroarezzo starts

Oroarezzo is back. The 2023 edition (May 13-16) of the Italian Exhibition Group event is dedicated to the made in Italy gold and jewelery production. The event is hosted in the Arezzo Fiere hall: this is the 42nd edition. Arezzo, among other things, has confirmed itself as the first Italian province for exports of precious goods, with 3.2 billion euros, around 31 % of the national total. The Tuscan one is a gold district that in 2022 recorded an export growth of 19%.



In short, Oroarezzo is a point of reference for goldsmithing. 350 exhibiting brands, over 400 buyers from 55 countries are registered at the fair, thanks to the collaboration with Ice (the government agency for export). There is also room for high quality jewellery, demonstrated by the new edition of the Première competition, this year dedicated to the theme of light and open for the first time to goldsmith school students with the new Talents category.After increases of more than 30% in value in the first two quarters of 2022, exports from the Italian gold-jewellery sector recorded +14.6% in the third quarter and +5.4% in the fourth. The 12-month cumulative recorded growth in value of 20.5% on January-December 2021, settling at 9.8 billion euro, of which 75% to non-EU markets, while the growth compared to 6.96 billion euros exported in 2019 is 40.8%. The average increase in turnover in the sector is +20.8% on 2021. Also from the point of view of industrial production, the sector in 2022 confirms a good stability in operations, with growth of 13.6% compared to the period January-December 2021 (processed by the Study Center of Confindustria Moda on Istat data for Federorafi). A sector that is also growing on the employment front: according to Infocamere data, in 2022 the growth of employees was +5.4% (+1,650 units).