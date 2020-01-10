Yewn, art jewelry with roots in ancient Chinese culture

What is the border between jewelry and art? It depends. In the case of Hong Kong jeweler Yewn, the border does not exist. Her jewels, unique pieces, are made to be worn only occasionally and, on the contrary, to be admired often.



Dickson Yewn, Yewn’s creative director, in fact, creates works of art to wear. With a slow, meticulous manufacturing process, he make jewels using a sophisticated artisanal process that resembles the works produced by imperial artisans and which are now exhibited in Chinese museums. In short, more than a jeweler, Dickson Yewn is an artist fascinated by the traditions of ancient China. Until 1995 Dickson was a full-time painter. Then, almost by chance, he started designing high jewelry for his clients.



Among other things, the word Yewn is the name of the designer, but also a play on words: in Chinese it sounds like affinity and luck. And this symbolism is also deeply rooted in Chinese philosophy and culture, which is found depicted in the large recycled wood bracelets, with floral patterns and bas-relief figures.















