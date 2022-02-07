









She started designing rugs. But then she chose to design jewelry and now Yasmina Benazzou has achieved success with her brand Haute Victoire. Her story is to be told. Born in Morocco, Yasmina lived in Indonesia and then in Paris, where she studied textile design at the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne and interior design at the Ecole des Arts Appliqués Boulle. She began her career by designing carpets for the Royal Palace in Morocco and then for large hotels, such as the Hilton in Rabat, the Hyatt Regency in Casablanca, but also the Plaza in New York and Le Grand Véfour in Paris. In 1999 she started working as a designer for the Tai Ping carpet company. In 2006 she moved to New York and became director of interior design.



In New York, after studying gemology, in 2016 the designer founded her Maison, Haute Victoire. All these experiences are summarized in the style of the jewels that she sometimes creates using vintage and antique pieces, unique pieces, which she reworks with 18 karat gold. All jewels are made in the American city.