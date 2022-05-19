









The geometrical and kinetic jewels by Brazilian Yael Sonia, who has known success in New York ♦

There are children who never are stop. But there are also jewels that are always on the move. Gold and precious stones that are always active are the elements that distinguish the work of a successful designer, quite original: Yael Sonia. Brasilian of Sao Paulo, in 2003 she opened a boutique in downtown New York, successfully. His strange, but very intuitive insight stems from his studies: the Parsons School of Design in New York, but also mathematics. The union of art and scientific calculus has allowed her to create jewels that play on volumes, but also on movement within them, with stones that can swing back and forth as they would be on rails. This kind of jewelery, called Spinning, has become a model also sought after by many Hollywood stars.

Yael Sonia has a style that has evolved over time, is changed from pieces which were small sculptures or, rather, miniature architectures, to a genre that combines artistic creation with portability. The fact of working in Brazil, then, has added the possibility of having a large variety of gems, often tailored to their jewelery. And commensurate with the difficult and refined workmanship of his pieces, especially bracelets and rings, are the prices: it ranges from a minimum of about $ 2,000 to tens of thousands.