If you have planned a trip to California, know that Rodeo Drive is a long road located in the suburb of Beverly Hills, known as one of the most expensive in the world. The collection of Alviero Martini 1A Classe is inspired by Rodeo Drive, a fashion brand that has made the idea of traveling its main source of inspiration. Rodeo Drive jewels include necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings made of gold-plated 925 silver, with leather inserts with the iconic Geo Map print.

The map motif is one of the signs that distinguish the production of the brand, which has become famous for its bags with embossed geographical maps. The necklaces in the collection end with a yellow gold plated silver pendant with a cubic zirconia link and a central element with a large rectangular leather link with Geo Map print and engraved 1A Classe logo (price: 169 euros and 179 euros). The same elements make up the chain or rigid bracelets (139 euros and 149 euros), also with rose gold plating. The collection is also made up of two rings and three earrings models, always with the same materials.
