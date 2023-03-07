









New from Grand Seiko: a watch inspired by Japanese winter atmospheres. It is the new Hi-Beat GMT Yukigesho model, SBGJ271. The dial of the timepiece is crafted to resemble fresh snow (yukigesho in Japanese) on tree branches. The pattern of parallel lines (the layers of snow) makes the look instantly recognisable. The hands and indexes are polished to catch the light and ensure maximum legibility. The black GMT hand, together with the 24-hour indication, allows the wearer to quickly track a second time zone.



The Grand Seiko SBGJ271 watch is also a modern reinterpretation of the first Grand Seiko design from 1960, with a case with curved lugs of 39.5 mm in diameter, 13.9 mm thick. Made of stainless steel and polished with the Zaratsu technique, it is dominated by the vintage-inspired box-shaped sapphire crystal.The watch has a stainless steel bracelet with a triple folding clasp and contains a Hi-Beat 36000 GMT 9S86 high frequency caliber, visible through the sapphire crystal case back, offering up to 55 hours of power reserve with an accuracy of + 5/-3 seconds per day and Gmt function. It is thanks to the use of lightweight components made possible through Mems and the use of Spron alloys for the mainspring and hairspring that Grand Seiko’s Hi-beat movements are able to maintain such a power reserve while running at a rate of 36,000 bph.Grand Seiko Elegance CollectionHi-Beat 36000 GMT, SBGJ271Caliber 9S86Movement: AutomaticAccuracy: -3/+5 seconds per dayPower reserve: 55 hoursFunctions: hours, minutes, seconds, date, GMT, quick time difference adjustment functionTechnical detailsStainless steel caseDouble curved sapphire crystal with anti-reflection coatingTransparent screw-down casebackScrew down crownWaterproof: 3 barsDiameter: 39.5mm, Thickness: 14.1mmStainless steel braceletTriple folding clasp with push button releaseRecommended retail price in Europe: 7,600 euros.