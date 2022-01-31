









Lights and little lights that accompany the popular festivals in the towns of Puglia (Italy): Anna Dello Russo has created for the Milanese fashion bijoux brand Rosantica, a series of jewels that are inspired by the small colored bulbs that illuminate the decorations placed in the streets. Necklaces and earrings are made in concentric circles, or with flower-shaped elements, which use colored crystals instead of light bulbs. The line consists of a choker, a necklace with a pendant, three pairs of earrings and a bracelet. The effect is pleasant.



Rosantica is the creature of Michela Panero, a designer born in the Milanese fashion world, who in 2007 decided to personally create her own line of costume jewelery. A couple of years ago the brand was bought 60% by Made in Italy Fund, a private equity fund headed by Quadrivio & Pambianco. In the meantime, in addition to bijoux, it has also begun to offer bags, cases and accessories, always with a rather refined taste.