Together with Vicenzaoro January 2025, VO Vintage returns (17 to 20 January), an event open to the public organized by Italian Exhibition Group and dedicated to vintage jewelry and watches. Exhibitors will also have access to the foyer on the first floor of Fiera Vicenza (Hall 8.1). About forty national and foreign dealers are expected. Gio Vintage Watches Milano, Steel Watches, Dei Greci and AM Alessandro Magnani are making their debut among the exhibitors, while Tempus Orologi d’Epoca by Elvio Piva, Vintage Watches by Stefano Mazzariol, Vintage Watches and Cars by Andrea Foffi are returning, together with Mr. Tempo Prezioso, Spangaro Watches, Mida Gioielli, Davide Pedretti Luxury Watches, Le Muse, Lo Time by Luigi Loiero.



For lovers of vintage jewelry, the dealers are Il Mercante, Gioielleria la Perla, Gioielleria Piccolo and Aroli Jewels, alongside Ela Antichità, Art Deco’ Bijoux, De Maria Fine & Antique Jewelry, Generoso Gioielli, Luise Gioielli, Micol, Preziosi D’Epoca, S. Vaggi & F.Gli, Scala Gioielli & Figli, Tempi D’Oro and Spangaro Jewels.



The novelty of this edition is an exhibition that will feature Panerai and some of the most iconic vintage pieces of the famous high-end watchmaking brand. Organized in collaboration with Stefano Mazzariol, the exhibition will be accompanied by a talk with leading figures from Officine Panerai such as Giovanni Ceppi, Heritage Curator and Mario Paci, historic engineer of the brand who, in the company of Loris Pasetto, expert in vintage Panerai.

In addition, a schedule of talks, workshops and technical insights with experts, opinion leaders, industry media and enthusiast forums on technique, style, history and investments is planned, acquiring skills and useful tools to understand the value and charm of vintage jewelry and watches.

