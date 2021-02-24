The seventies come back with Bigli



The idea of ​​linking a brand to the atmosphere of the Dolce Vita and the Mediterranean lightness comes from a Belgian couple: the designer Laurence Aerens and her husband Thierry Spitaels. In 1997 the two created Bigli, with the aim of bringing a breath of fresh air to the world of jewelry. The style of their jewelry is quite simple, although not overly conventional. Curiously, the Italian name chosen is the furthest away from the Dolce Vita. Indeed, Bigli is the name of a rich and powerful Milanese patrician family during the Renaissance. In fact, in Milan there is still a street that takes the name of Bigli, where the family had built their palace.



But these are details. One of the new collections of the Dutch brand is, instead, dedicated to the mother of designer Laurence di Bigli, Nicki. A woman who with her style and her attitude has always been an example for her. The jewels, in fact, have a design that is inspired by the look of the seventies, with smooth surfaces, immediately recognizable geometries, pink gold and the use of stones such as onyx and lapis.

















