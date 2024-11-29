A new series of three Speedtimer chronographs from Seiko, powered by the GPS Solar Caliber 5X83 movement. The launch coincides with the hundredth anniversary of the Japanese brand. One of the three models is a Limited Edition of just a thousand pieces, created to celebrate the birthday of the brand. The new creations are part of Seiko’s long tradition of innovation and precision, and represent the fusion between the Prospex and Astron GPS Solar lines. The three watches stand out for their design and are equipped with the GPS Solar 5X83 movement, capable of automatically connecting up to twice a day to the GPS network to maintain precision anywhere in the world.



The 42 mm case of the chronographs features fluid and modern lines, while maintaining a reference to the iconic shapes of the Speedtimer mechanical chronographs, with the highly legible panda-style dial. The chronograph seconds hands are embellished with a colored accent, while the multi-link bracelet offers superior comfort on the wrist. The silver dial SSH165J1 and black dial SSH167J1 feature chronograph counters that offer advanced functionality. The sub-dial at 12 o’clock measures elapsed time in 1/20th of a second increments, while the sub-dial at 6 o’clock displays a second time zone or acts as a 12-hour counter when the stopwatch is active.



The sub-dial at 9 o’clock displays the time, battery charge status, day of the week and flight mode, making these models perfect for those who need a functional and highly technological watch. The limited edition model SH169J1 features a total black IP steel case and bracelet with shiny gold details, it is Seiko’s exclusive interpretation for the brand’s centenary. The case back features the Limited Edition wording and the serial number. The time of day displayed on the main dial can be switched to that of the sub-dial at 6 o’clock by holding down two buttons for three seconds. The main dial and sub-dial hands move simultaneously, making the transfer time particularly short thanks to the new 5X83 caliber.