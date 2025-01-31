Bvlgari and six new independent brands for visitors at Watches and Wonders Geneva (1-7 April 2025). The event dedicated to fine watchmaking will feature 60 brands. The event is marked by the presentation of new watches, meetings and experiences. After four days reserved for professionals, Watches and Wonders is also open to the public from Saturday 5 April to Monday 7 April: tickets will be available for purchase from Tuesday 11 February 2025 on watchesandwonders.com.



The main novelty is that now everyone can create a personalized program, thanks to an offer available online only with the purchase of a ticket. By reserving a slot for an exclusive presentation of new products, or by signing up for a guided tour with an expert to explore the secrets of the Maisons and their creations, visitors will have a unique experience. Those who prefer to embark on a journey of discovery on their own, immersing themselves in the worlds of brands and being surprised by iconic creations and unique events, will be overwhelmed by the emotions that await them during the visit.



Discovery and experimentation continue at the Lab, a space dedicated to innovation and new technologies that explores the future of watchmaking education and professions. Brands, start-ups and students will present projects and prototypes in a new setting. The Auditorium program, consisting of brand presentations and expert lectures, will provide insights into the latest developments in the watchmaking industry. Finally, the Longitude Zero exhibition will take visitors on a journey along the Greenwich Meridian, in search of time markers.



In the City will bring watchmaking to the city center, with a completely free program of events, discoveries and experiences, and the participation of numerous partner boutiques. A concert is also scheduled for Thursday evening. The watchmaking professions will be in the spotlight all week, from the brands’ stands to the Watchmaking Village on the Pont de la Machine, where apprentices and trainers will present initial training courses in the sector. Not to be missed: the SwissSkills 2025 qualifications for microtechnology professions, organised for the first time in conjunction with the Salon, as well as live coverage of the competition at the Watchmaking Village.