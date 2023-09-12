Tissot offers new versions of the PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 collection. The two new models are available in Ice Blue and Total Gold colors. The PRX 35mm Powermatic 80 Ice Blue offers a honeycomb dial. Each watch is equipped with a Powermatic 80 automatic movement, which offers an 80-hour power reserve. This component is enclosed in a 35 mm steel body, with polished and satin finishes. The dials, with the characteristic honeycomb pattern, distinguish these automatic models, marking a significant differentiation from the quartz versions and adding an unmistakable sophistication.



The watches also feature a date display at the 3 o’clock position, housed in a bevelled, applied window, highlighting the meticulous attention to detail. The indices, as well as the hour and minute baton hands, are coated with Super-LumiNova, a brand under which non-radioactive and non-toxic photoluminescent or afterglow pigments based on strontium aluminate are marketed to illuminate the signs on the dials in the dark , ensuring visibility even in low light conditions. The bezel is in polished steel, the crown engraved, the sapphire crystal. The watch is waterproof up to 100 meters (10 atmospheres).The PRX Digital model, however, is offered in three different variants, including one entirely with a gold PVD surface and a steel option with a black or silver dial. All models are available in 35mm and 40mm diameters. The watch is equipped with a Swiss Made DGT-2040 digital quartz movement and a mirrored sapphire crystal that gives it a retro-futuristic appeal.