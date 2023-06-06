New colors for Breil’s Magnetica System

New colors for the Magnetica System bijoux series by Breil. The name of the line of necklaces and bracelets refers to the magnetic closure system, which makes it easier to put on the jewels. The novelty of the line consists in the strings of agate beads with irregular facets of the spheres, combined with a tight serpentine mesh. Agate is a variety of chalcedony and can have different colours. In this case the stone is proposed in turquoise color, with the necklace and bracelet called Aquarius, in Overseas blue, coral red-orange. Another variant consists of opalescent pearls.

The steel of the bijoux is in the original color, or in an IP Gold finish. Bracelets and necklaces are offered in two versions: small and medium. The peculiarity of the collection also allows the different bijoux to be combined or hooked through the magnetic closures, to experiment with different combinations. The Magnetic System line consists of necklaces and bracelets of different lengths, which combined together can generate choker necklaces, sautoirs and lengthen to become a belt.