Appointment for Thursday 9 May with the eighth edition of GemGenève, which will end on Sunday 12 May. The event which brings together operators in the vintage, design and large gems jewelery sector will still take place at Palexpo, pavilion 1. The show has already received the participation, for now, of over 180 selected exhibitors (there were 210 last year ). GemGenève, open to the public, will take place in conjunction with the Geneva Luxury Week and the major jewelry auctions. In this edition too, the event aims to present a mix of business and jewelery culture, as anticipated by the director, Mathieu Dekeukelaire.



In May 2024, for example, GemGenève will host an exhibition entirely dedicated to opal. The organizational details include a press conference on Wednesday 8 May at 11:00, preceded by a guided tour of the exhibition at 10:00. The preview will be held on the same day starting from 2.00 pm. The ceremony will begin at 6:00 pm. The setup will also be new: the designers of Autre Idée thought of the theme of Travel and Movements to ennoble Pavilion 1 of the Palexpo.

Gemstones and jewelery design are of primary importance to us, as is the spirit of unity and synergy within the international community of gemstone and antique jewelery dealers, designers and enthusiasts in the sector.

Thomas Faerber, Co-founder of GemGenève



