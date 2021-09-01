









Vicenzaoro (10 to 14 September) also adapts to the provisions on health safety. Translated: the entrances to the jewelery fair managed by Ieg will be allowed only to those who have a Green pass (which certifies recovery or vaccination), body temperature control, and use of the mask. Those who do not have a Green Pass can present the negative result of a swab performed in the last 48 hours. Those coming from non-EU areas will have to present a vaccination certificate in English that shows the type of vaccine, necessarily approved by Ema (therefore, no Chinese vaccine and not even Russian Sputnik).



Furthermore, Italian Exhibition Group will set up an antigenic quick swab point outside the exhibition center available to those who, for various reasons, will not be able to produce the Green Pass or for those who need the existing swab to return to their country. . The buffer point will be active during the days of the fair. The day before the opening will be reserved for exhibitors. The service, which can be booked online, will cost 15 euros.

Ieg also announced the #Safebusiness protocol and the accreditation obtained by Gbac Star thanks to compliance with international standards of cleaning, sanitation and risk prevention. Further guarantees for covid free pavilions and a visit focused on business.