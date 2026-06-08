Isabelle Langlois, anello con tanzanite, tormaline, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Isabelle Langlois’s new colors

New jewels with many colorful stones presented by Isabelle Langlois.

When you have behind a tradition, a history, an experience, the result can only be excellent: it’s the story of Isabelle Langlois, who from his boutique on the rue de la Paix, in Paris, creates imaginative combinations of gems huddled in brightly light around rings or bracelets. Its capacity is not due only to the imagination, but also the expertise to distinguish the precious stones he uses. Behind her is, she said, a tradition that dates back to the 17th century. Isabelle’s family was originally from the Jura (Switzerland), and came to Paris in 1929. “As a child I was already surrounded by the sparkle of gems and all the creativity that came with them”, said the designer.

Anello con topazio taglio cuscino, acquamarina, tanzanite, tsavorite. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with cushion-cut topaz, aquamarine, tanzanite, and tsavorite. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The result of all the experience has remained in her blood and now produces rings with fancy colored stones like quartz, garnet or sapphire, which transform the jewelry many multicolored flowers. The magic of the color of the stones is familiar: it’s appropriate to say. After working as a designer for many of the Maison of jewelry, it began to produce pieces on his own in 1998. His collections were housed in half the world. And while Paris continues to be its base, its largest market continues to be Asia. For those fascinated by the palette of shades of its jewels, knows that prices vary between 500 and 10 thousand euro.

Anello con tormalina paraiba cabochon e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with cabochon Paraiba tourmaline and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con peridoto, taglio cushion, citrini, tormaline, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with cushion-cut peridot, citrines, tourmalines, and tsavorites. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con acquamarina cabochon. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with cabochon aquamarine. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Isabelle Langlois, ciondolo con morganite di 60,86 carati, tsavorite, acquamarina, pink tormalina, quarzo. Può diventare una spilla. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Isabelle Langlois, pendant with 60.86-carat morganite, tsavorite, aquamarine, pink tourmaline, and quartz. Can be worn as a brooch. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello in oro e perle. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Gold and pearl ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Isabelle langlois anello diopside peridoti topazi gioiellis
Ring with diopside, peridot, and topaz. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tormalina paraiba, zaffiri arancio e rosa, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with paraiba tourmaline, orange and pink sapphires, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello per due dita con quarzo fumé, diamanti, peridoto. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring for two fingers with smoky quartz, diamonds, peridot. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pendente in oro, onice, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pendant in gold, onyx, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pendente con amazzonite e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pendant with amazonite and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Orecchini con corallo, diamanti, oro, zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Earrings with coral, diamonds, gold, sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con tormalina di 16 ct, oro, iolite, peridoto. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 16 ct tourmaline, gold, iolite, peridot. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con peridoto, ametista, rodolite, zaffiri rosa light, diamanti. Collezione Macarons. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with peridot, amethyst, rhodolite, light pink sapphires, diamonds. Macarons Collection. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Isabelle Langlois, anello con ametista, zaffiri, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Isabelle Langlois, ring with amethyst, sapphires, and tsavorites. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Isabelle Langlois. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Isabelle Langlois. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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