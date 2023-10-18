Sotheby’s Milan organized a Fine Jewels sale on October 25th. The auction house’s selection of jewels includes pieces with noble origins, made by the most important Italian and French maisons, together with a selection of colored stones. Among the highlights of the sale, for example, is a ring with a 3.58-carat ruby and diamonds (estimate 100,000-150,000 euros) signed Petochi, an ancient Roman jewelry brand that dates back to 1884. Another relevant piece is a diamond necklace and emeralds and brooch (estimate 60,000-100,000 euros).



Also up for auction is a ring with an emerald-cut diamond of 9.38 carats by Sabbadini, a bracelet in enamel, rubies and diamonds by David Webb (estimate 24,000-35,000 euros), a Cartier ring from the Panther series in diamonds, onyx and emeralds, estimate (30,000-50,000 euros) and a gold butterfly brooch made by Claude Lalanne (estimate 2,000-3,000 euros).