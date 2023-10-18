Anello con rubino di 358 carati e diamanti
Anello con rubino di 358 carati e diamanti

Precious jewels on auction with Sotheby’s Milan

Sotheby’s Milan organized a Fine Jewels sale on October 25th. The auction house’s selection of jewels includes pieces with noble origins, made by the most important Italian and French maisons, together with a selection of colored stones. Among the highlights of the sale, for example, is a ring with a 3.58-carat ruby and diamonds (estimate 100,000-150,000 euros) signed Petochi, an ancient Roman jewelry brand that dates back to 1884. Another relevant piece is a diamond necklace and emeralds and brooch (estimate 60,000-100,000 euros).

Anello con diamante taglio smeraldo di 9,38 carati di Sabbadini
Ring with emerald-cut diamond of 9.38 carats by Sabbadini

Also up for auction is a ring with an emerald-cut diamond of 9.38 carats by Sabbadini, a bracelet in enamel, rubies and diamonds by David Webb (estimate 24,000-35,000 euros), a Cartier ring from the Panther series in diamonds, onyx and emeralds, estimate (30,000-50,000 euros) and a gold butterfly brooch made by Claude Lalanne (estimate 2,000-3,000 euros).
Bracciale di David Webb in oro, smalto, rubini e diamanti
David Webb bracelet in gold, enamel, rubies and diamonds

Anello Panthére di Cartier in oro bianco, diamanti, onice, smeraldi
Panthére ring by Cartier in white gold, diamonds, onyx, emeralds
Collana con diamanti e smeraldi
Necklace with diamonds and emeralds

Anello di GeO
Lavorazione di gioielleria nell'atelier Roberto Coin
