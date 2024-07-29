An award for American jewelry designers. It will be called the Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewelry Designer Award and was announced by Tiffany & Co. and the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The award is reserved for American jewelry designers “who stand out for their commitment to inclusivity in the design industry, elevating jewelry design as its own category, on par with womenswear and menswear.” The winner will receive a one-year scholarship within the Tiffany & Co. design department, along with a $50,000 prize. Selected participants will also receive mentorship and an immersive learning experience, exploring the environments that fuel the Maison’s legacy of creativity and craftsmanship. The idea is to promote the next generation of American jewelry designers.

The inaugural Tiffany & Co. x CFDA Jewelry Designer Award supports Tiffany Atrium’s commitment to fostering lasting change in the jewelry and design industry. With a rich history of championing inclusivity and creative excellence, Tiffany & Co. continues to be a champion of creative expression and social impact.



Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product, Communications & Industrial, Tiffany & Co.



The 2024 Selection Committee has already been identified: in addition to Alexandre Arnault, there are Bethann Hardison, CFDA Board Member & Advocate, Frank Everett, Vice Chairman, Jewelry, Sotheby’s, Gabrielle Union, Actress, Producer & Best Selling Author, Jahleel Weaver, Creative Director & Stylist, Jason Wu, Founder & Chief Creative Officer, CFDA Member, Joan Smalls, Supermodel & Actress, Nathalie Verdeille, Chief Artistic Officer, Jewelry and High Jewelry, Tiffany & Co., Rajni Jacques, Global Head of Fashion & Beauty, Snap.

The application process for the 2024 program closes on Friday, August 16, 2024. Participants will be announced in the fall, and the winner will be announced in early 2025. Program terms, application, and information can be found here.