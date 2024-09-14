Gübelin Gem Lab with Passport in Bangkok

One of the most respected gemological laboratories, the Swiss Gübelin Gem Lab, opens in Bangkok, Thailand. The new location offers the full range of gemological services, with a focus on the recently launched Gem Passport to meet the needs of the gemstone industry. The Thai city has long been one of the world’s centers for jewelry and the colored stone trade, Gübelin’s specialty. The Gem Lab, founded in 1923, therefore has four permanent locations around the world: Lucerne, Hong Kong, New York and Bangkok.

As one of the most vibrant centers for the gemstone trade, Bangkok is the ideal location for the Gübelin Gem Lab to offer its services, especially the Gem Passport powered by Gemtelligence.

Raphael Gübelin , President of the House of Gübelin

The expansion of the Gübelin Gem Lab is part of the strategy to meet the growing demand for reliable and trustworthy gemological services. The new facility in Bangkok focuses on the Gem Passport, an innovative gemological document that is available for unmounted rubies, blue sapphires and emeralds up to 3.00 carats. Gübelin sees it as an opportunity even for small or moderately valuable gemstones. The issued document contains the main identifying characteristics of a gemstone, namely species and variety, country of origin and a simplified disclosure of the treatment status. The certificate is issued on the basis of a fully automated evaluation of the analytical data (spectra, chemistry) collected from a stone and is an authentic Gübelin Gem Lab document offered at a very competitive price of 200 Swiss francs.



The Gem Passport focuses on the key characteristics of the gem, which are determined by artificial intelligence. This reduces the testing workflow, especially the labor-intensive microscopic evaluation, and allows for lower prices. With the Gem Passport powered by Gemtelligence, even moderately valuable gems can obtain an authentic Gübelin Gem Lab document. However, Gem Passports differ from Gemmological Reports in terms of completeness, depth, breadth, detail and number of analyses, as well as the evaluation and interpretation of the collected data.

The introduction of the Gem Passport is a milestone in making reliable gemstone analyses more accessible and affordable.

Daniel Nyfeler, CEO of Gübelin Gem Lab.



The new Gübelin Gem Lab is located in the heart of the gem and jewelry district:

Gübelin Gem Lab (Thailand)

29th floor, Jewelry Trade Center Building919/363 Silom RoadSilom Bangrak, Bangkok 10500Thailand

bkk@gubelingemlab.com

