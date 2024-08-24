The colorful carnival of Vianna

Gems, colors, surprising combinations: these are the recipe of Vianna Brasil, a Maison that follows carioca’s taste even if it has the flagship store in Florida, in Boca Raton ♦

If you like the gems then you will be attracted by Vianna Brasil: write down if you do not know this name, because it is almost synonymous with precious stones. Most of gold and precious stones in Brazil were found, and I still am, in an area that today constitutes the State of Minas Gerais, words that are in Portuguese means “General Mines”. In this state, four generations ago, the family Vianna started its activities. In short Vianna has become the most specialized manufacturer in Brazil for jewelry with colored stones. The results are collections as expected from a Brazilian jeweler and more experienced in the use of gems: the geometric shapes and color combinations, sometimes surprising but, above all, bright as the famous Brazilian carnival.



To realize the jewelery, the brand uses a combination of traditional cuts with the exclusive ones: it boasts of being the only company in Brazil with its cutting system, something that allows a higher quality control. The stones used: quartz, blue topaz, amethyst, citrine, green and pink tourmalines, Paraiba tourmaline, morganite, aquamarine, imperial topaz…