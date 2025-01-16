The Spanish brand PdPaola opens two new spaces in collaboration with its strategic partner Quantum Retail. The new stores are located in the Gigli shopping centers in Florence and Carosello in Milan. The openings are part of a strategic plan that includes the inauguration of 20 stores in Italy by 2029, with stores located in key cities such as Rome, Verona, Naples and Trieste. PdPaola expands in a key market, Italy, which ranks among the top three in terms of global revenue for the brand.



The design of the new stores reflects the aesthetic of PdPaola: a space defined by earthy tones and natural elements where customers can explore the most iconic collections of the brand, such as The Icons, as well as the jewelry line made of 18K gold and laboratory diamonds.

PdPaola is present through a select retail network, with over 60 stores, including flagship stores and selected partnerships, located in key cities in Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, Greece, Saudi Arabia, China, Mexico, Ecuador, Puerto Rico, Peru, Chile, Paraguay and Andorra.

