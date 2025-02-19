PdPaola takes a dip in the sea with dolphins. The marine mammal is the inspiration for the new Dolphin collection of the Catalan brand. Dolphins, in fact, are very social animals, often living in schools of up to a dozen individuals, just like humans. The jewels inspired by this elegant and intelligent animal are sculpted in 18-karat gold-plated silver and enriched with amethyst, milky quartz, green aventurine, with hand-set pavé. The jewels represent a silhouette of the dolphin that evolves into an abstract expression with fluid shapes.



The addition of gems adds quality to the jewels of the Dolphin collection. A series of moi et toi style rings, open and with two opposing gems, is a very interesting solution. The rigid dolphin-shaped bracelet has an opening that hides a mechanism, as do the earrings with a soft and sinuous shape, reminiscent of the waves through which the inhabitants of the sea jump. And even the chain necklaces feature a central pendant that recalls the shape of a wave.

