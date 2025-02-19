Anelli in argento placcato oro con ametista e quarzo milky
Anelli in argento placcato oro con ametista e quarzo milky

PdPaola Dolphin collection

PdPaola takes a dip in the sea with dolphins. The marine mammal is the inspiration for the new Dolphin collection of the Catalan brand. Dolphins, in fact, are very social animals, often living in schools of up to a dozen individuals, just like humans. The jewels inspired by this elegant and intelligent animal are sculpted in 18-karat gold-plated silver and enriched with amethyst, milky quartz, green aventurine, with hand-set pavé. The jewels represent a silhouette of the dolphin that evolves into an abstract expression with fluid shapes.

Bracciale in argento a forma di delfino indossato
Dolphin Silver Bracelet

The addition of gems adds quality to the jewels of the Dolphin collection. A series of moi et toi style rings, open and with two opposing gems, is a very interesting solution. The rigid dolphin-shaped bracelet has an opening that hides a mechanism, as do the earrings with a soft and sinuous shape, reminiscent of the waves through which the inhabitants of the sea jump. And even the chain necklaces feature a central pendant that recalls the shape of a wave.
Orecchino in argento placcato oro
Gold Plated Silver Earring

Anelli in argento placcato oro con avventurina verde
Green Aventurine Gold Plated Silver Rings
Collana con pendente in ametista
Amethyst Pendant Necklace
Orecchino in argento placcato oro con pavé
Pave Gold Plated Silver Earring

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini a bottone Blade Colour
Previous Story

Blade Colour News by Giovanni Raspini

Tormalina watermelon. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Next Story

7 tips for buying a gem

Latest from Showroom

Anelli in oro 18 carati con pesci rossi in smalto

Luck of Aaron Basha

Lucky charms, modular bracelets, cheerful and precious pendants: Aaron Basha’s jewelry, New York ♦ In 1950,