Alexander Laut, anello con old mine diamond da 16,5 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Alexander Laut, anello con old mine diamond da 16,5 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

All the singularities of Alexander Laut

The jewelry of a designer with a special story, like his rings.

Alexander Laut is a special type. Born in 1967 in Russia, jeweler in Hawaii, he loves water and loves to swim. He once explained that his surname translates into Indonesian and Malay as sea, and his zodiac sign is (obviously) that of pisces. And the jewels? He prefers cocktail rings, but above all pearls grown in the sea. Does he seem a strange guy to you? Maybe you don’t know that he studied medicine, he worked as a journalist, photographer and gallery owner, until he approached the jewelry and the world of gems. And its showroom is located in Lisbon, Portugal.

Anello con tormalina paraiba del Mozambico da 12,38 carati taglio cushion. Copyright: gioiellis.com
12.38-carat cushion-cut Mozambique Paraiba tourmaline ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Even its namesake brand has a different history than usual. He was born in 2003 after his meeting with Ronald Winston, son and heir of the great Harry Winston. It was he who convinced Alexander Laut to put his talent to good use. Particularly large and rare stones, colored diamonds, rubies, sapphires, spinel and tourmalines are the colors of his palette, alongside equally exceptional pearls. Each jewel made is unique, has its own identification number and signature of the author. The jewels are obviously all handmade, one piece at a time, by Japanese jewelers.

Pendente a forma di ananas con zaffiri orange e gialli, tsavoriti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Pineapple-shaped pendant with orange and yellow sapphires and tsavorites. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con smeraldo da 10 carati e diamante taglio trillion. Copyright: gioiellis.com
10-carat emerald and trillion-cut diamond ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con paraiba del Brasile da 3 carati taglio marquise. Copyright: gioiellis.com
3-carat marquise-cut Brazilian Paraiba ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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