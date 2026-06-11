The auction rewarded two fancy blue diamonds, each selling for over $8 million.

Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in New York, which included the Azure Blue diamond, totaled $49.6 million, with 100% sales per lot and 149% above the low estimate. 58% of buyers and bidders came from the Americas, 21% from Asia-Pacific, and 21% from EMEA, underscoring the truly international scope of the event.

The highlight of the auction was the Azure Blue, a 31.62-carat fancy blue diamond, sold for $8.3 million, while the other 5.04-carat marquise-cut blue diamond sold for $8.1 million.

Colored stones continued to perform exceptionally well. Sapphires were among the highlights of the auction. An exceptional sapphire and diamond ring found a buyer for $2.3 million after a heated bidding war among nine phone buyers, several online bidders, and in-room attendees, nearly four times its low estimate. An eye-catching Graff sapphire and diamond ring fetched $1.8 million, more than triple its low estimate, while a significant sapphire and diamond ring sold for $2.2 million.

The auction also included several notable private collections, including the Joanna Carson Collection: A Legacy of Glamour and Generosity, where a captivating sapphire and diamond ring sold for $508,000, more than ten times its low estimate of $50,000. A pair of exquisite sapphire and diamond drop earrings from the same collection sold for $457,200, against a low estimate of $100,000, and an emerald and diamond ring sold for $368,300, against a low estimate of $50,000.

Other collections at the auction included exceptional jewelry from the collection of Bridget Rooney Koch, with three significant lots. Among them, a pair of ruby ​​and diamond drop earrings by David Morris sold for $1.4 million, double their low estimate. From the collection of Irene Roosevelt Aitken, a significant retro gold and diamond bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels was highlighted, selling for $317,500. From the collection of Gay Hugo-Martinez, an Art Deco diamond bow brooch sold for $241,300, triple its low estimate of $80,000. The top lot from the collection of Lorinda Payson de Roulet was an antique natural pearl and diamond brooch, which sold for $1.2 million.