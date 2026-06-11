The auction rewarded two fancy blue diamonds, each selling for over $8 million.
Christie’s Magnificent Jewels auction in New York, which included the Azure Blue diamond, totaled $49.6 million, with 100% sales per lot and 149% above the low estimate. 58% of buyers and bidders came from the Americas, 21% from Asia-Pacific, and 21% from EMEA, underscoring the truly international scope of the event.
The highlight of the auction was the Azure Blue, a 31.62-carat fancy blue diamond, sold for $8.3 million, while the other 5.04-carat marquise-cut blue diamond sold for $8.1 million.
Colored stones continued to perform exceptionally well. Sapphires were among the highlights of the auction. An exceptional sapphire and diamond ring found a buyer for $2.3 million after a heated bidding war among nine phone buyers, several online bidders, and in-room attendees, nearly four times its low estimate. An eye-catching Graff sapphire and diamond ring fetched $1.8 million, more than triple its low estimate, while a significant sapphire and diamond ring sold for $2.2 million.
The auction also included several notable private collections, including the Joanna Carson Collection: A Legacy of Glamour and Generosity, where a captivating sapphire and diamond ring sold for $508,000, more than ten times its low estimate of $50,000. A pair of exquisite sapphire and diamond drop earrings from the same collection sold for $457,200, against a low estimate of $100,000, and an emerald and diamond ring sold for $368,300, against a low estimate of $50,000.
Other collections at the auction included exceptional jewelry from the collection of Bridget Rooney Koch, with three significant lots. Among them, a pair of ruby and diamond drop earrings by David Morris sold for $1.4 million, double their low estimate. From the collection of Irene Roosevelt Aitken, a significant retro gold and diamond bracelet by Van Cleef & Arpels was highlighted, selling for $317,500. From the collection of Gay Hugo-Martinez, an Art Deco diamond bow brooch sold for $241,300, triple its low estimate of $80,000. The top lot from the collection of Lorinda Payson de Roulet was an antique natural pearl and diamond brooch, which sold for $1.2 million.
Reaching 100% sales is a powerful testament to the interest of today’s collectors and the exceptional and carefully curated selection presented at this auction. From rare blue diamonds to extraordinary sapphires and rubies, the strong demand across all categories, particularly for colored stones, underscores the global enthusiasm for jewelry of beauty, rarity, and provenance. As always, Christie’s is honored to be the custodian of important private collections, bringing their stories and treasures to an international audience of passionate collectors.
Claibourne Poindexter, Christie’s Head of Jewelry for the Americas