Top diamonds and watches at auction with Pandolfini

Jewelry and watch auction in Milan with Pandolfini. On December 4 and 5, the auction house will present two catalogs dedicated to jewelry and watches. The auction will be held at the headquarters in via Manzoni 45. As for the former, the spotlight will be on diamonds, especially colored ones. The most important price is a large diamond defined as fancy brownish orangy yellow of 13.50 carats, drop cut and clarity Vvs1. The estimate is 40,000-60,000 euros. The catalog also includes a pair of pendant earrings with fancy intense yellow diamonds and old-cut diamonds estimated at 35,000-50,000. Diamonds remain at the center also with an important wavy band ring and three central brilliant-cut diamonds at auction with an estimate of 25,000-45,000 euros, as well as a pair of band bracelets with diamonds in platinum and 18kt white gold (15,000-25,000). Composed of a series of geometric links, each embellished with old-cut, brilliant-cut and baguette diamonds, they can be converted into a beautiful collier de chien.

Also on sale are sapphires mounted on rings such as the one in white gold with a cushion-cut sapphire or the one with a floral shape with Ceylon sapphire and diamonds (20,000-30,000). Among the pieces of big brands, a Tubogas watch by Bulgari stands out (8,000-12,000), which is accompanied by a large sapphire ring by the same brand.

Among the watches, a group of Patek Philippes stands out. Above all, a Patek Philippe Ref. 5270P-001 with perpetual calendar chronograph: platinum case, salmon dial and black graphics, on auction with an estimate of 120,000-180,000 euros. Followed by two Nautilus, the sporty and elegant model most sought after by collectors around the world, in yellow gold: one with a champagne dial estimated at 50,000-80,000, and one with the bezel embellished with a row of diamonds valued at 35,000-55,000.
