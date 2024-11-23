Anello Tiffany Knot in oro rosa 18k con diamanti taglio brillante
Anello Tiffany Knot in oro rosa 18k con diamanti taglio brillante

Tiffany’s Knot for Rings and Bracelets

A knot that after more than a century has not yet been untied: in fact, Tiffany has no intention of getting rid of it. The Knot collection of the American Maison that is part of the LVMH group and is among the most popular even today. The history of this Tiffany line that includes a ring, necklace, bracelet and earrings, dates back to a bow made in 1889 and which, through various reworkings, was re-proposed at the end of 2021 on the American market and a few months later in the rest of the world.

Collana Double Row in oro bianco con diamanti
Double Row Necklace in White Gold with Diamonds

The knot can be interpreted in different ways, first of all as a symbol of a bond. But in reality Tiffany Knot alludes to New York City, where the brand was born. It is not an immediate connection, to be honest. In any case, Tiffany explained that in the most famous city in America, those who have strength of character and mutual understanding rule: New Yorkers are individualists who are also part of something bigger together. And so, mastering the art of making it in New York requires a strong sense of self and a certain state of mind. That, according to Tiffany, is the spirit behind Tiffany Knot.
Bracciale Double Row in oro giallo
Double Row Bracelet in Yellow Gold

The collection’s pieces feature smooth organic shapes as well as jagged angles on bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants and earrings. All pieces feature the signature graphic knot motif, available in 18k yellow, white and rose gold, with or without the addition of diamonds. The collection’s centerpiece is a double-wrap choker hand-set with more than 300 diamonds. On the double-wrap bracelets, the 18k gold knot hides the clasp, making it appear as one continuous, connected design.
Collezione Tiffany Knot, anello Double Row in oro giallo
Tiffany Knot Collection, Double Row Ring in Yellow Gold

Pendente in oro giallo
Pendant in Yellow Gold
Orecchini in oro giallo 18k con diamanti taglio brillante
18k Yellow Gold Earrings with Brilliant-Cut Diamonds
Collana con pendente in oro bianco 18k con diamanti taglio brillante
18k White Gold Pendant Necklace with Brilliant-Cut Diamonds

