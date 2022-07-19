









Put together the first letters of the surnames of Mariana Prates and that of Helena Sicupira and you will have the word Prasi. Not only. You will also have a young Brazilian jewelry company that blends the two souls of the great South American country: Helena and Mariana were born in Rio de Janeiro, but work in Sao Paulo. Another aspect unites them: they come from experiences not strictly linked to the world of jewelry, but architecture, art and design, which are the guidelines of the brand. The first collection, for example, was inspired by the airport atmospheres that marked the move from Rio to São Paulo. Their jewels are top of the range: 18K gold, refined design and precious stones, such as emeralds.



Prasi’s birth seems almost accidental: Mariana studied journalism in Brazil, while Helena was educated in industrial design, but graduated from Studio Berçot in Paris. The birth of Prasi is quite recent: 2019 and the first collection was presented in a showroom in Paris. A move that probably served to make itself immediately appreciated by an international audience.













