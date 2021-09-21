









Vintage-cut diamonds, which are popular with luxury retailers such as Neiman Marcus, Saks 5th Avenue and Stanley Korshak and worn by celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Claire Danes and Naomi Watts: on the strength of these premises, 64Facets was selected among the finalists at Couture Design Awards in the Best in Diamonds Below $ 20K category.

64Facets is a jewelry company founded in 2016, which specializes (also) in jewelry with rose cut and old European cut diamonds. But don’t be surprised by the vintage-style choice of gems. The company, in fact, seems (there is no official news) connected with the Brenninkmeijer galaxy, the name of the German-Dutch family that owns financial companies, is active in the fashion business, has a private equity fund and, according to Wikipedia, employs more than 80 thousand people around the world. The link goes through the Swiss Abreziel Holding, which in turn controls the London-based financial Adbb, which is active in the jewelery business. The latter includes Delphine Brenninkmeijer Braas, who deals with the strategies of 64Facets, founded in New York, but with offices in London, Beverly Hills and Jaipur, where ld style diamonds are cut (rose-cut is a type of cut also used in the Mughal era).

However, the Maison is managed by an Indian, Gourav Soni: a manager who started from distant Kolkata, a city in the Bay of Bengal, and then after his studies in Delhi, with a diploma from the Gia in New York and a master’s in business administration at Columbia University. Gourav Soni is also responsible for sourcing diamonds from Jaipur, India. According to what the manager explained, the creation of the jewels is done internally, so that every aspect of the process can be controlled. The diamonds follow the Kimberly process and are then cut in Jaipur. By the way, the name 64Facets is inspired by Indian mythology, which identifies 64 arts and sciences that humans can master. Furthermore, Hinduism believes that one of the gods, Krishna, mastered all 64 arts and sciences in 64 days.











