Craftsmanship, goldsmithing, creativity. But also tradition and dedication. Ivan Barbato represents the new generation of Italian gold and silver working professionals. Barbato was born in Gallarate in the province of Varese and works in Cardano al Campo, also in the province of Varese. An exhibition at the Incinque Open Art Monti Gallery in Rome is dedicated to him. Monica Cecchini’s gallery will host Barbato’s works from 5 to 7 May. The exhibition is titled In the footsteps of matter.



Barbato's story is not common: he was attracted to the trade when he was only eight years old, observing the ancient goldsmith's shop where his mother worked from the window of his house. After his professional qualification in Milan, he worked for a decade in various companies in the goldsmith sector. In 2008 he opened his own laboratory atelier. He has received several awards, the latest of which, in 2022, at the Rome Jewerly Week, with the first prize of the Incinque Jewels competition. The goldsmith uses different materials and techniques, with a path that crosses history: the lava stone of Vesuvius, gold, mother-of-pearl, coral, shells, turquoise.My jewels are made in a completely artisanal way, paying particular attention to metal working, the fretwork technique and wax modeling. These are handmade creations with gems of any kind, precious semi-precious and not. My mantra is a mix: shaping each piece with its frame and shaping a charm that can give emotions over time.Ivan BarbatoThe exhibition includes the Antica Roma collection, with jewels made of non-precious materials such as bronze and walnut travertine marble, and the Infinity collection, created in collaboration with the mosaicist Fabio Bordi. The visitor will be able to admire a series of jewels also in bronze where the meticulous modeling of the goldsmith is combined with the patient work of the micro mosaic in marble or Venetian enamels.

Incinque Open Art Monti Gallery

via Madonna dei Monti, 69 Rome

Exhibition times: Friday 5 vernissage 18/21, Saturday 6 11 /13:30 – 16:30/20:30, Sunday 7 11/13 – 16/20Orari della mostra: venerdì 5 vernissage 18/21, sabato 6 11 /13:30 – 16:30/20:30, domenica 7 11/13 – 16/20