The things you like are taken on the fly. In some cases literally. Brazilian designer Gabriela Rodrigues, known as Gabi, founded Latitude Jewelry in 2019, with a link on the fly. Gabriela has a passion for aviation and travel, inherited from her mother Lúcia, who was an air traffic controller. Gabi also became an air traffic controller and worked in the aviation industry for many years, traveling all over the world. When she landed, she thought of a jewelry brand that already from her name recalled the sense of travel: Latitude Jewelry.



The jewels are also linked to the theme, such as the Around The World range, the brand’s symbolic collection, with maps of the globe transformed into jewels. The pendants are made of 18-karat gold and lapis lazuli, turquoise, onyx, white or smoky quartz. In addition to the pendants, the brand offers rings in 18-karat gold and set on an intense blue lapis lazuli or on a transparent quartz. The Greater Love of the World locket is crafted in 18k white gold or 925 sterling silver and features the world carved in contrasting 18k yellow gold on one side and the compass rose motif on the other.