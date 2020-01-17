ANELLI, vetrina — January 17, 2020 at 4:00 am

Inlays, gems, contrasts: Retrouvaí’s vintage inspirations

A stone within the other stone: the inlay technique with different materials is ancient and is the one adopted for many jewels by Kirsty Stone, Canadian designer of the Retrouvaí brand, based in Los Angeles. The name needs an explanation: it is a word that is inspired by the pronunciation of Retrovailles, a French term that indicates something that rejoins the past. In this case, the inlay technique. But not only: the designer has a penchant for vintage objects and her jewels, even if they have a modern shape, often allude to something that is distant in time, such as chevalier style rings or pendants that look like a cameo.

Anello Lollipop con morganite e opale
Anello Lollipop con morganite e opale

For example, compass-rings seem to indicate nostalgia for places elsewhere. Retrouvaí jewels are often made with unusual stones. For example, rhodochrosite, lapis lazuli and turquoise welcome gems of different types, such as morganite, and create a pleasant contrast. Often with a contrast between a matte and a transparent surface.
Anello bussola in oro, diamanti, lapis e smeraldo
Anello bussola in oro, diamanti, lapis e smeraldo

Anello bussola in oro, onice nero, diamanti e smeraldo
Anello bussola in oro, onice nero, diamanti e smeraldo
Pendente a forma di lucchetto, turchese intagliato
Pendente a forma di lucchetto, turchese intagliato

Pendente a forma di lucchetto, giada intagliata con la forma di gufo
Pendente a forma di lucchetto, giada intagliata con la forma di gufo
Orecchini in onice e diamanti
Orecchini in onice e diamanti
Anello Yin Yang in oro, con opale rosa e diamante
Anello Yin Yang in oro, con opale rosa e diamante
Anello Lollipop con doppio zaffiro rose e incolore su trolleite
Anello Lollipop con doppio zaffiro rose e incolore su trolleite







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *