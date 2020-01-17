Inlays, gems, contrasts: Retrouvaí’s vintage inspirations

A stone within the other stone: the inlay technique with different materials is ancient and is the one adopted for many jewels by Kirsty Stone, Canadian designer of the Retrouvaí brand, based in Los Angeles. The name needs an explanation: it is a word that is inspired by the pronunciation of Retrovailles, a French term that indicates something that rejoins the past. In this case, the inlay technique. But not only: the designer has a penchant for vintage objects and her jewels, even if they have a modern shape, often allude to something that is distant in time, such as chevalier style rings or pendants that look like a cameo.



For example, compass-rings seem to indicate nostalgia for places elsewhere. Retrouvaí jewels are often made with unusual stones. For example, rhodochrosite, lapis lazuli and turquoise welcome gems of different types, such as morganite, and create a pleasant contrast. Often with a contrast between a matte and a transparent surface.















