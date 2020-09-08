There are 350 exhibitors at Voice Vicenzaoro











Who would have bet on such a large participation in Voice Vicenzaoro, the format that replaces the classic September trade fair dedicated to jewelry? Yet, in the end, more than 350 exhibitors attended the event (12 to 14 September) organized by the Italian Exhibition Group in Vicenza.



The first to join the new formula, in the format suggested by the brake imposed by the health emergency, were Damiani, Crivelli, Leo Pizzo, Mirco Visconti, Fope, Roberto Coin, Pesavento, Karizia, Chrysos, Ronco, Chiampesan, Riccardo Orsato, Alessi Domenico, Silvex, Daveri Vicenza, Unoaerre, Giordini, Richline, Fratelli Chini, Quadrifoglio, Amen, Annamaria Cammilli, Rosato, Pianegonda, Brosway, Rue des Milles, Aucella, Bruno Mazza, Coscia, De Simone, Idea Coral, Mattia Mazza, Enzo Liverino.



Then, other important brands were added, such as the St. Petersburg fashion house Fabergé, Mattioli, Vendorafa, Antonini, Bronzallure, Better Silver, Songa, Ronco, Italgold, the Richline Group, Giordini, F.lli Chini, Golden Clef, Chiampesan , Pianegonda, Amen, Italian cameo. With a watchmaking niche, with Victorinox, Meccaniche Veneziane and the German Junghans.



All exhibitors can enhance their creations thanks to the online catalog available on the website and on the App of the event, enhanced and renewed for the occasion. During the event, Inspiration boards, photos and posts made by the Vicenzaoro cool-hunters in search of inspiration among the exhibitors’ windows will also be available.















