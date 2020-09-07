The sound of Giorgio Visconti’s love











What is the sound of love? Everyone is likely to have one, private. The own sound. Now, however, he can decide to share this music with Giorgio Visconti‘s new collection which is called The Sound of Love and is divided into four stanzas, Melody, Note, Voice, Sound.



The Note line, for example, is a combination of rings and pendants in white and yellow gold, embellished with diamonds. A novelty in the production of the Maison of Valenza concerns the introduction of jewels that carry words such as glamor, love, beyou: perhaps these are the words that accompany the music mentioned in the collection. Furthermore, the combination of white gold and yellow gold increases the three-dimensionality of the jewels and, consequently, also the communicative power of words. In addition, the collection includes classic pendants, such as the cross, or more stylized ones, such as the parallelepiped divided diagonally by two shades of gold and studded with diamonds arranged in an irregular geometry: they almost seem like notes of a pentagram. The famous sound.

















