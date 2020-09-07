ANELLI, COLLANE, vetrina — September 7, 2020 at 5:00 am

The sound of Giorgio Visconti’s love





What is the sound of love? Everyone is likely to have one, private. The own sound. Now, however, he can decide to share this music with Giorgio Visconti‘s new collection which is called The Sound of Love and is divided into four stanzas, Melody, Note, Voice, Sound.

Collana Beyou
Collana Beyou

The Note line, for example, is a combination of rings and pendants in white and yellow gold, embellished with diamonds. A novelty in the production of the Maison of Valenza concerns the introduction of jewels that carry words such as glamor, love, beyou: perhaps these are the words that accompany the music mentioned in the collection. Furthermore, the combination of white gold and yellow gold increases the three-dimensionality of the jewels and, consequently, also the communicative power of words. In addition, the collection includes classic pendants, such as the cross, or more stylized ones, such as the parallelepiped divided diagonally by two shades of gold and studded with diamonds arranged in an irregular geometry: they almost seem like notes of a pentagram. The famous sound.
Anello Glamour in oro rosa e bianco con diamanti
Anello Glamour in oro rosa e bianco con diamanti

Anello in oro rosa e bianco, diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e bianco, diamanti
Collana della collezione The Sound of Love
Collana della collezione The Sound of Love
Collana Love in oro bianco e giallo, con diamanti
Collana Love in oro bianco e rosa, con diamanti
Collana Glamour in oro bianco e giallo
Collana Glamour in oro bianco e giallo, con diamanti

Collana croce in oro bianco e giallo
Collana croce in oro bianco e giallo, con diamanti







