An Abraço with Fernando Jorge











The covid has affected hundreds of independent jewelry designers too. For this auverture.com, the marketplace created on the initiative of Dutch designer Bibi van der Velde, has promoted the Auverture United initiative: limited edition collections created by the designers which are on the online platform (they are many) to financially support those in difficulty.



And here is the Abraço collection by Fernando Jorge, a top designer, who accepted the challenge. The result is jewels that evoke the gesture of hugging. Such as? Precisely by replicating the gesture of hugging in 14-karat gold: earrings, rings and bracelets have the shape, in fact, of small arms that end with tiny hands that grasp the metal. The earrings are made with a hinge at the base that opens and closes with the gesture of the hug, while the ring is made up of two elements that are held together. A very immediate symbology. The collection was handcrafted by a small group of artisans based in Thailand, with whom Bibi has a long-term working relationship. In short, if hugging physically is not possible (or is more difficult) due to the virus, you can evoke the gesture with a jewel.



















