Messika Paris presents the second piece of its Midnight Sun high jewelry collection. The theme, as the name of the collection suggests, is that of the festive night. The founder of the Parisian brand, Valérie Messika, has explored the “instant immediately after”, a suspended moment that follows the exaltation of the night with a design that recalls the 1980s. Playing with light, contrasts and chiaroscuro, the new collection explores the duality of this instant, thanks to two versions of gold, contrasting and responding to each other.

Founder and designer Valérie Messika has called on Russian model Natalia Vodianova and British actor Lucien Laviscount to wear the new jewels. The collection features a necklace made with the snow mosaic technique, which makes the jewel precious, but also gives it lightness. It is made with 2,400 set diamonds and a 3.55-carat pear-shaped diamond in the center. The unique jewelry sets use the Maison’s signature gemstone, diamonds, in combination with gold, combined with the perfect goldsmith technique that distinguishes Messika.

