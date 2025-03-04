Marco Bicego obtains the first certification from the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC) based on the standards of the RJC Code of Practice 2019, confirming its commitment to social and environmental responsibility. The Responsible Jewellery Council is the most important non-profit organization in the world that sets the standards for the certification of the entire production chain linked to the world of jewellery, from mining to retail. Its members join voluntarily and commit to conducting their activities according to shared ethical, social and environmental criteria, as well as to positively influence the entire sector.



Our company policies have always been guided by the highest ethical values ​​and our jewellery meets both aesthetic and durability criteria. We have long paid great attention to the impact of each of our activities: from the sourcing of raw materials to the quality of work, to the production and shipping of jewellery and of course to environmental and social issues. The RJC certification is a great recognition of the commitment we have put in and represents a very important step on the path towards a sustainable and increasingly responsible future. We also hope to inspire all our stakeholders to actively share our principles and values ​​in conducting business and to operate according to responsible business practices.

Marco Bicego, founder and creative director