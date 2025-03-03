This year too, the Oscar film within the film was reserved for jewelry. The big fashion houses chose successful actresses or candidates to obtain it, happy to be able to wear pieces that they can hardly afford to own, except in a few cases. It should be added that the jewelry was worn on social occasions before, during the ceremony and after the class party that follows the awards ceremony. Jessica Alba and Olivia Wilde, for example, wore Buccellati jewelry to the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones. Jessica wore Opera HJ earrings and Rombi and Ghirlana eternities; Olivia shines with Opera Tulle Premium pendant, Macri color rings and cocktail.

As always, the list of celebrities who showed off the jewelry of the Parisian fashion house Messika is very long. Hafsia Herzi, director and winner of the award for best actress, wore the Divine Enigma necklace, earrings and high jewelry ring and the Move Romane bracelet. Élodie Bouchez, nominated for best supporting actress, wore the Independant Icon and Bohemian Chic high jewelry earrings with the Diamond Catcher ring. Also by Messika, the Imperial Move Onyx high jewelry necklace and the Fiery ring were chosen for British actress Millie Bobby Brown. Maya Jama, on the other hand, wore the My Twin Skinny Riviere necklace and the Toi & Moi ring. At the Oscars, Doja Cat wore the Solar Diva necklace with a splendid 34-carat cushion-cut yellow diamond from the Midnight Sun High Jewelry collection, the Pear Appeal earrings and a cushion-cut solitaire. For actress Marissa Bode, Messika chose the Diamond Catcher earrings and the Saguaro ring.

For Paz Vega, the White Midnight Sun High Jewelry earrings and ring, completed by the My Twin Trio ring. Hailee Steinfeld wore the White Midnight Sun earrings and the Supernature ring from the Midnight Sun High Jewelry collection. Finally, Keke Palmer appeared with the Star Chaser earrings and a three-finger ring, Danielle Brooks with the So Move necklace, earrings, bracelets and ring, singer Charlotte Lawrence with the Équilibristes earrings, model Sara Sampaio with the Star Chaser pearl necklace, the Disco Pulsation bracelet, also with white pearls, the My Twin earrings, the Fiery earrings and the rings.

For Tiffany & Co., actress Gal Gadot in a Prada dress wore a gold and diamond necklace by Angela Cummings for Tiffany & Co. Archives, along with Tiffany Victoria rings and a Jean Schlumberger ring by Tiffany & Co. Nominated for best actress, Demi Moore in an Armani Privé dress chose Chopard diamond jewelry: earrings from the jeweler’s Red Carpet collection with 17,114 carats of diamonds. And Elle Fanning gave voice to Grace Kelly in a custom white lace Givenchy gown with a vintage 1958 Cartier High Jewelry diamond choker. Featuring over 700 diamonds, the necklace weighs approximately 49 carats.

Yeprem jewels also paraded on the red carpet in white gold and diamonds by Yeprem for Hannah Stocking, Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, Ayesha Curry, Molly Sims, Nikki Glaser, Alison Brie.



