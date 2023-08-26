Avello V in oro giallo e diamanti di laboratorio
V Ring

The V Rai jewels with laboratory diamonds

The laboratory-created diamond jewels of the American brand V Rai have a special history. They are made with the fruit of the production of the American company Diamond Foundry, which produces diamonds using the method of chemical vapor deposition (CVD). The company was founded in 2015 and among its investors there was also Leonardo DiCaprio, a veteran of the film Blood Diamond, convinced in supporting a technological way to diamond. And Vrai is the Da Diamond Foundry-backed, consumer-facing jewelry brand. The brand has collaborated with Balmain, Givenchy and Dover Street Market. Now launches the V jewelry collection.

Choker in oro 18 carati e diamanti di laboratorio
Choker in 18 carat gold and laboratory diamonds

With V, I wanted the design to focus on the setting rather than the multitude of diamond cuts normally available in our collections. I hope you offer V Rai customers a highly distinctive, elegant yet bold look that feels like a bold celebration of your authentic style, with every edgy line reflecting the individuality of the wearer.
Mona Akhavi, president of V RAI.

Anello in oro bianco e diamanti di laboratorio
Ring in white gold and laboratory diamonds

The jewels of the V RAIVè collection are characterized by angular lines and a setting that uses the V shape, which houses brilliant-cut laboratory diamonds and alludes to the brand logo. The company, which sells online worldwide, also highlights the introduction of the Flex bracelet, the first with spring wire, which flexes easily to allow for easy wear. The tennis necklace and the choker both have invisible clasps: a solution that highlights the design.

Bracciale V Rai V in oro bianco e diamanti
V Rai V bracelet in white gold and diamonds
Bracciale tennis in oro bianco e diamanti di laboratorio
Tennis bracelet in white gold and laboratory diamonds
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti di laboratorio
Ring in yellow gold and laboratory diamonds
Bracciale in oro giallo e diamanti di laboratorio
Bracelet in yellow gold and laboratory diamonds

Anello in oro rodiato verde e smeraldi
