The unique rings of Bleecker & Prince











On May 15 2020 Leehe Segal became a mother. This news may not be related to the work of Leehe Segal, that is the creation of jewelry with the Bleecker & Prince brand, but in the end, motherhood is a creative work too. About the name of the small Maison: it refers to two streets in New York, Bleecker Street and Prince Street, which are parallel.



After graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York, in 2013 the designer launched her inspired brand from these two avenues. Although, in truth, the designer divides her time between the Big Apple and Tel Aviv. The style of her jewels is quite innovative: large rings or earrings, handmade: the Bleecker & Prince jewels are all made of gold and natural precious stones, which can vary in size and color. One of his specialties are rings or earrings made entirely from a single carved stone, such as onyx, citrine, turquoise, marble or amethyst. They may not be very light to wear, but they are certainly unique.















